Republican Super PAC Sees No Reason To Stop Ruthlessly Bashing Pelosi

A House GOP super PAC released a memo Tuesday saying that they will leverage House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s sinking popularity against future Democratic candidates, using the common party bond to weaken reputations in the eyes of voters.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) plans to spend millions of dollars on Republican candidates in the upcoming November elections, using Pelosi’s recent decline in support as fuel to swing undecided voters. Executive Director Corry Bliss released a memo Tuesday about future elections and strategy moving forward after the GOP won every special election since President Donald Trump took office.

“Both polling and several recent elections demonstrate that voters across the country do not support Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda,” Bliss said in the memo. “During the 2018 cycle, CLF will spend millions of dollars highlighting Nancy Pelosi’s toxic agenda and reminding voters across the country that Democratic candidates are nothing more than rubber stamps for her out-of-touch, liberal policies.”

The CLF memo added that Pelosi’s ties to former Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff helped Republicans win the 6th district special election, and leaders of the super PAC see no reason to halt the effective trajectory.

“While results pointed to different sets of key issues from one district to the next, we did find a common denominator: Nancy Pelosi. The surveys, conducted in the last 60 days and across eight states, all found Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s image underwater,” Bliss said.

Pelosi continues to face harsh criticism from many of her Democratic colleagues who have asked her to resign as minority leader. According to Pelosi, however, she won’t be leaving anytime soon.

