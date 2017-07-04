True Pundit

Republican Rep. Scott Taylor of Virginia said that CNN is “getting played” by President Donald Trump during a Monday interview.

The Republican discussed the president’s tweet, which depicts him “clotheslining” World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon with the CNN logo covering McMahon’s face. Reporters from multiple outlets decried the tweet as promoting violence.

“I think you guys are getting played, man,” Taylor said. “I think every time he does this you guys overreact — and by you guys I mean the media in general — and you play right into his hands.”

The representative went on to say that Trump is able to play CNN’s negative reporting to gain political points with his base.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota responded by arguing that 92 of the president’s tweets have been complaints about the media since he took office, compared to just 29 about veterans or the military.

“What I would like you to do is, the next segment you have, put up the numbers of your negative coverage of the president as well too,” Taylor rebutted.

Members of the press declared Trump’s tweet was “beneath the office of the presidency,” and represented a “threat of physical violence against journalists,” according to Reporters Committee for Freedom Director Bruce Brown.

CNN’s official response declared the president’s actions “juvenile.”

