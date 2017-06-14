True Pundit

Republican Rep Says Baseball Shooting Is Violence ‘From The Left’

Republican Rep. Steve King connected the shooting at a Republican baseball practice Wednesday to violence “from the Left.”

“America has been divided, the center of America is disappearing, and the violence is appearing in the streets, and it’s coming from the left, the divisions within the country, people that can’t accept the results of the election that are determined to try to take this country down, take this organization down,” King told The Washington Post.

King went on to speak about protesters all over the country both during and after the election who continue to challenge President Donald Trump.

“This city was filled up with demonstrations the day after the inauguration, where you couldn’t drive down the streets,” King said. “And we’ve had demonstrations every week since then, sometimes different topics.”

King stopped by the crime scene immediately after hearing of the incident to pray and expressed his anger about his colleagues being attacked.

  • JoanieBaloney

    He should have used the word MORE. More violence from the Left.

    The Left are the ones beating up Conservatives and destroying buildings and the streets with their protests.
    Conservative protest without tearing up the country plus they pick up their trash when they do have a protest.

  • Real Power

    CIA Psyop Playbook:

    1. russian witch hunt
    2. violent street protest against trump
    3. MSM/celebs call for beheading/killing Trump and even call for blow up the whitehouse
    4. Broadway Play depiction of killing Trump
    5. This is CIA PsyOP to kill Trump and prevent Civil WAR and public revolt

    Secret service need to inform Chuck Schummer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Madonna, Snoop Dog and Katherine, and all this broadway plays, that they would be number one suspect if Trump died.

    CNN = Criminal News Network = media ISIS

  • patriot6

    The globalist fascists/democrats are desensitizing the public and have been for a very long time now – madonna blowing up the WH, griffin with her mock beheading, Shakespeare in the Park’s depiction of Trump’s murder and so many more. That is what leads to actions like this. Unfortunately, this is only the beginning. liberals are unstable, even deranged and emotionally numb to violence, desensitized. The plan is working. And the shooter asked if the people on the field were dems or Republicans. It’s open season on Republican politicians. What or who is next? And when will the democrat party finally be declared a domestic terrorist organization?