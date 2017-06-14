Republican Rep. Steve King connected the shooting at a Republican baseball practice Wednesday to violence “from the Left.”

“America has been divided, the center of America is disappearing, and the violence is appearing in the streets, and it’s coming from the left, the divisions within the country, people that can’t accept the results of the election that are determined to try to take this country down, take this organization down,” King told The Washington Post.

King went on to speak about protesters all over the country both during and after the election who continue to challenge President Donald Trump.

“This city was filled up with demonstrations the day after the inauguration, where you couldn’t drive down the streets,” King said. “And we’ve had demonstrations every week since then, sometimes different topics.”

King stopped by the crime scene immediately after hearing of the incident to pray and expressed his anger about his colleagues being attacked.

