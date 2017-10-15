Reporter to Clinton: ‘So You’re Still Blaming Others More Than Yourself?’ (VIDEO)

British TV journalist Matt Frei asked Hillary Clinton if she’s still blaming other more than herself in an interview Friday.

“So you’re still blaming others more than yourself?” Frei asked

"No, I take ultimate responsibility, I don't blame others, but I think it's important that people understand what happened," Clinton said. "It easy to say, 'You know she wasn't a good candidate.' Then why did lead all the way to the end, why did I get nominated overwhelmingly?"