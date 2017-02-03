Politics
Report: White House drafts executive order to expand religious freedom protections
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to sign an executive order that would vastly expand religious freedom protections, including offering legal defenses to organizations and individuals who oppose same-sex marriage, contraception coverage and more.
The Nation, a progressive magazine, was the first to obtain a copy of the alleged order, “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom,” which will grant protections to “any organization, including closely held for-profit corporations, operated for a religious purpose, even if its purpose is not exclusively religious.” – READ MORE