Report: Trump Will Host Chinese President Xi Jinping At Mar-A-Lago In April

FOLLOW US!



Donald Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago next month, a new report claims.

Officials who are familiar with the planning told Axios that the president will host Jinping in Florida for “a working session” during two days in early April.

It will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since Trump was inaugurated in January.

The White House would not confirm the meeting when reached by The Daily Caller Monday.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].