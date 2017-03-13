True Pundit

Report: Trump Will Host Chinese President Xi Jinping At Mar-A-Lago In April

Donald Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago next month, a new report claims.

(Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images)

Officials who are familiar with the planning told Axios that the president will host Jinping in Florida for “a working session” during two days in early April.

It will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since Trump was inaugurated in January.

The White House would not confirm the meeting when reached by The Daily Caller Monday.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • Narutojlin Song

    This is a very smart move by Trump !!!!
    The two most influential leader would talk on the side line !!!!

    Smart Chess Move by Trump.

    Trump could ask for a more balanced trade at the same time helping Xi open up more high end market in other country for China precious metals etc..

    great way to do bargain and deals