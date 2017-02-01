Report: Trump administration grants nearly 900 refugees waivers to enter US this week

The State Department and Department of Homeland Security have cleared the way for 872 refugees to enter the United States this week, despite President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees from any country from coming to America, internal DHS documents obtained by Reuters reveal.

According to the documents, the State Department and DHS granted the waivers because the refugees were “considered in transit” and were already cleared to travel to the U.S. at the time Trump signed his executive order last Friday. – READ MORE