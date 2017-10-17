True Pundit

Politics

Report: Tom Cotton Possibly Under Consideration for CIA Director

Posted on by
Share:

We told you about internal administration conversations about sliding CIA Director Mike Pompeo over to replace SecState Rex Tillerson, whenever he heads back to Texas.

Now we’re hearing about a top possibility for the next chess move: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was considered for CIA director (and SecDef) during the transition, and is a candidate for CIA again:

Why he’s being considered: Cotton is one of the few senators with an easy relationship with Trump, talking to him a few times a week, giving him advice about top jobs (that Trump has taken), and planting the seed for the Iran policy announced Friday. – READ MORE

The next CIA director could be Tom Cotton
The next CIA director could be Tom Cotton

He's one of the few senators with an easy relationship with Trump
Axios Axios
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply