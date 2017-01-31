Business Sports
Report: The Islanders are getting kicked out of the Barclays Center because it can make more money hosting other events
After two unceremonious seasons, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center is reportedly planning to kick the New York Islanders to the curb.
According to Bloomberg, the Brooklyn arena, which houses the Nets and is one of the highest-grossing concert venues in the world, has determined it will make more money from concerts than it currently does from its hockey team. The Islanders currently have the third worst attendance in the NHL. – READ MORE