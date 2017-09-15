True Pundit

Report: Taxpayer costs for Obama’s travel while in office top $105 million

Judicial Watch — which has long tracked White House expenses paid for with taxpayer funds — has released a new update on the total travel expenses for former President Obama on Thursday. The cost now tops $105 million, or $105,662,975.27, to be exact.

“It is troubling to see such massive amounts of money paid out for trips that appear to have minimal value to the public interest,” said Tom Fitton, president of the watchdog group, which bases its ongoing tally on travel records obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Mr. Obama’s appearance at a 2016 campaign rally for Hillary Clinton’s campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, cost $150,531 in hotels; $103,527 in air or rail fare; $11,589 in car rentals and $5,829 in assorted “equipment” for a total of $271,468. – READ MORE

    What bothers me is that he’s a true believer in Global Warming, yet he generates the carbon footprint of a small city. We’re supposed to live as serfs while the rulers fly in private jets to wherever they want to go according to their whims.

