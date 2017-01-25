Business Entertainment Technology
Report: Sprint Purchases 33% of Jay Z’s Tidal for $200 Million
Sprint has purchased 33% of Jay Z’s digital music streaming platform Tidal for $200 million, according to a report by Billboard.
Tidal will become available to 45 million Sprint customers as part of the deal, according to Billboard, while the new partnership also “includes the creation of a ‘dedicated marketing fund,’ which a source says will have an annual budget of $75 million solely for the artist initiatives and exclusives.” – READ MORE