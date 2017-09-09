Report: Special Counsel Will Interview Priebus, Spicer, Hope Hicks

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview several senior advisors to President Donald Trump in connection with his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

Mueller and his team hope to question former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, former press secretary Sean Spicer, and interim communications director Hope Hicks, a longtime Trump loyalist who enjoys the president’s full confidence, WaPo reports. He has also signaled interest in questioning White House Counsel Don McGahn and one of McGahn’s deputies, James Burnham.

The report cites unnamed individuals familiar with the request. Interviews have not yet been scheduled, and it is not clear what topics the interviews could concern. The requests indicate the scope of Mueller’s investigation has expanded beyond the campaign to include individuals who joined Trump’s team after the election.

Ty Cobb, a White House lawyer coordinating the administration’s response to the investigation, declined to comment in order to avoid the appearance of interference with an ongoing probe.

“Out of respect for the special counsel and his process and so we don’t interfere with that in any way, the White House doesn’t comment on specific requests for documents and potential witnesses,” he said.

