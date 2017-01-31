Politics Sports
REPORT: Rumors Swirl About Peyton Manning’s 2020 Run for Tennessee Senator
It is not at all unheard of for professional athletes to try the political game once their athletic careers are over, so it is no surprise that there has been speculation that recently retired star quarterback Peyton Manning may be considering a run for political office in his home state of Tennessee.
The rumors regarding a potential political career for the future Hall of Famer were spurred by a local media report about his attending the recent Republican policy retreat in Philadelphia. – READ MORE