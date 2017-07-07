REPORT: Rise in Times Square Costumed Character Complaints

(NBC New York) Despite a drop in costumed character arrests in Times Square over the past year, police have reported a rise in complaints, and a majority of visitors to the Crossroads of the World say they’ve had negative interactions with the characters, according to advocates and reports.

In late 2016, the city created designated commercial activity zones—for performers, costumed characters, and other solicitors—in Times Square pedestrian plazas. Yet, complaints have surged regardless of the new enforcement.

Police officials say the arrests and complaints are for offenses ranging from aggressive panhandling to assault and grand larceny. – READ MORE

