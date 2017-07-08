Report: Republican Health Care Least Liked Bill In 30 Years

The Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act is the least liked bill in the past 30 years, according to an analysis published Friday.

The American Health Care Act (AHCA) falls well under widely condemned bills like the Affordable Care Act itself and the original Clinton Health Care Plan.

The AHCA only earned an average 28.2 percent approval rating. That’s far lower than the failed Clinton Health Care Plan in 1994, which earned a 40 percent approval rating. The Troubled Assets Relief Program that bailed out much of the financial sector in 2008 earned a 41.3 percent approval rating, and the Affordable Care Act earned the support of 43.8 percent of the voting public.

AXIOS published the data compiled from MIT’s Chris Warshaw. The list compiled polling data from a historical data center at Cornell University.

The 28.2 percent approval rating for the Republican measure is an average that’s still decreasing. The most recent poll about the bill from USA Today indicated that only 12 percent of registered voters approved of the measure.

Nine Republican Senators currently oppose the plan, something that leadership will have to remedy in order for the measure to pass the upper chamber of Congress. If more than two Republicans vote against the bill, it will fail.

