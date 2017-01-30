Report: Putin and Trump talked common ground on ISIS, desire to repair relations

According to Politico, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about cooperating on a shared vision of destroying the Islamic State in Syria, and a common desire to repair U.S./Russia relations during a 50-minute phone conversation on Saturday.

The White House, in a readout of the conversation, called the chat "positive," and indicated a hopefulness that the two countries could move swiftly with regard to defeating terrorism and other "issues of mutual concern."