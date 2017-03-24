Report: Obama Holdovers Sabotaging Trump Admin Through Leaks, Altered Documents

Holdovers from the Obama administration are attempting to handicap the Trump administration though leaks and altered documents, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Free Beacon.

“We have members of the former administration at the highest levels who through their actions after January 20 have demonstrated their refusal to recognize the results of the general election,” a senior administration official told the Free Beacon. “They have pursued, organized, and managed a comprehensive subversion of the new administration.”

A State Department official has told The Daily Caller that career department employees are doing whatever they can to undermine the Trump administration.

The Free Beacon report cited multiple administration officials as saying that Obama administration holdovers have selectively leaked negative information about the White House to former officials, who then relay the details to friendly reporters.

White House officials also found evidence that holdovers modified Trump’s revamped executive order on refugee admissions and immigration from several Muslim-majority nations, according to the report. These officials noticed that “radical Islamic terrorism” had removed from the order and they scrambled to change it back.

The Trump administration has been slow to fill many open jobs, and White House officials told the Free Beacon this is in part due to Obama holdovers cashing out on vacation time from the previous administration, which cost millions of dollars.

“They put landmines everywhere,” a senior administration official said.

