Report: Obama administration funneled billions to liberal groups through DOJ ‘slush fund’ (VIDEO)

Report: Obama administration funneled billions to liberal groups through DOJ 'slush fund' pic.twitter.com/jzamL1T41N
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 2, 2017
The Obama administration funneled billions of dollars to activist organizations through a Department of Justice slush fund scheme, according to congressional investigators.
“It’s clear partisan politics played a role in the illicit actions that were made,” Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News. “The DOJ is the last place this should have occurred.” – READ MORE
