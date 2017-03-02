Report: Obama administration funneled billions to liberal groups through DOJ ‘slush fund’ (VIDEO)

The Obama administration funneled billions of dollars to activist organizations through a Department of Justice slush fund scheme, according to congressional investigators.

“It’s clear partisan politics played a role in the illicit actions that were made,” Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News. “The DOJ is the last place this should have occurred.” – READ MORE