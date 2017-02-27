Report: NYC FBI Agents Actually JOKED About Seeing Hillary In Handcuffs

FOLLOW US!



FBI agents in the New York field office were rumored to have joked about seeing former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in handcuffs, Vanity Fair reports.

A former Department of Justice official told Vanity Fair a segment of the New York field office had a high a level of animosity towards Clinton. “It was widely understood that there was a faction in that office that couldn’t stand her and was out to get her,” he continued to Bethany McLean.

McLean elaborated that the level of acrimony towards Clinton in the New York field office may have been so high, FBI Director James Comey placed the bulk of the Clinton investigation in Washington, D.C.

The anecdote fits with widespread reports of internal FBI dissatisfaction with the July 2016 decision not to prosecute Clinton for illegally using a private email server to conduct official State Department business.

“It is safe to say the vast majority felt she should be prosecuted,” a high level FBI official told FoxNews in the wake of the decision. The FBI official continued, “We were floored while listening to the FBI briefing because Comey laid it all out, and then said ‘but we are doing nothing,’ which made no sense to us.”

Former FBI assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division also told McLean, “there was tremendous frustration about the notion that someone [like Clinton] could carelessly traffic in very sensitive material and walk away unscathed, arrogantly walk away and wait for her coronation.”

Another official intimately involved in the investigation elaborated to Fox, “no trial level attorney agreed, no agent working the case agreed, with the decision not to prosecute — it was a top-down decision.”

Retired FBI Agent Michael Biasello told the New York Post in October, “had myself or my colleagues engaged in behavior of the magnitude of Hillary Clinton, as described by Comey, we would be serving time in Leavenworth.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].