Report: NSA Ready To Share Intel Docs With Congress But DNI Blocking Transfer

The National Security Agency is ready to distribute intelligence documents related to intelligence intercepts of Trump transition team associates, but the Director of National Intelligence is blocking such an effort for now, Fox News reports.

A spokesman for the Director of National Intelligence disputed this report calling it “not correct.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has been under increasing pressure to back up a claim he made last Wednesday, when he told reporters that the intelligence community may have incidentally collected communications of Donald Trump and his team.

Nunes later revealed he viewed classified information about the surveillance on White House grounds in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) last Tuesday. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the National Security Council both have separate SCIFs at the White House, and it is unknown which SCIF Nunes used.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say Nunes did not inform them of what he learned in the SCIF and have called for Nunes to recuse himself from the Russia probe. Nunes has declined.

