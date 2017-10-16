Report: North Korea’s Moving Missiles Ahead Of US-South Korean Drills

North Korea is reportedly moving missiles into position as American and South Korean forces prepare for joint drills.

The Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Ronald Reagan will lead allied military exercises next week, training for the possibility of a conflict in Northeast Asia. Around 40 naval vessels are expected to participate in the ten-day drills.

“This is a reckless act of war maniacs as it only drives the tense situation on the peninsula into the point of explosion,” North Korean state media said in response, adding the: “U.S. must know it’s not difficult for the DPRK nuclear force to wipe out its war forces and US mainland is within our striking range.” – READ MORE