Report: North Korea secretly building nuclear submarine

North Korea’s military is clandestinely building a nuclear-powered submarine, according to a Japanese newspaper report, the latest provocation by Pyongyang in an escalating clash with the U.S. and its allies in a region already on edge.

The report by Japan’s Sekai Nippo, citing an “informed” but unidentified “source familiar with the North Korean situation,” said the size of the nuclear-powered submarine under construction is unclear but that the Kim Jong-un regime in Pyongyang hopes to have it deployed within three years.

North Korea is expected to be a prime focus of President Trump’s week in New York meeting with other world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. On Twitter, Mr. Trump revealed that he had spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Sunday about Pyongyang. His tweet mocked Mr. Kim as “Rocket Man” and boasted about the effectiveness of international sanctions to cut off the North’s energy supplies. – READ MORE