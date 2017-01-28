Report: NBC Cutting Third Hour of Top-Rated ‘Today’ to Make Room for Megyn Kelly

NBC is making major changes to its top-rated Today morning show to accommodate the arrival of former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, according to a report.

Sources close to the network told the New York’s Post‘s Page Six that Kelly who announced she would join NBC this month after more than a decade at Fox is expected to take over either the 9 a.m. Today hour, currently hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker, or else the 10 a.m. hour, currently hosted by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. – READ MORE