REPORT: Minneapolis Airport Fails 95% of Security Tests

FOLLOW US!



MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – When put to the test, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport failed 95-percent of security tests conducted at the airport last week, according to Fox 9 sources.

Last Thursday, what’s referred to as the “Red Team” in town from Washington D.C., posed as passengers and attempted to sneak items through security that should easily be caught.

In most cases, they succeeded in getting the banned items through. 17 out of 18 tries by the undercover federal agents saw explosive materials, fake weapons, or drugs pass through TSA screening undetected. – READ MORE

READ MORE: