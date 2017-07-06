True Pundit

Security

REPORT: Minneapolis Airport Fails 95% of Security Tests

Posted on by
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – When put to the test, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport failed 95-percent of security tests conducted at the airport last week, according to Fox 9 sources.

Last Thursday, what’s referred to as the “Red Team” in town from Washington D.C., posed as passengers and attempted to sneak items through security that should easily be caught.

In most cases, they succeeded in getting the banned items through. 17 out of 18 tries by the undercover federal agents saw explosive materials, fake weapons, or drugs pass through TSA screening undetected. – READ MORE

  • MatFan

    RINO republican Bush Jr. gave the US the largest increase in a government agency ever.

    They hired so many of the usual government employees — unqualified members of victim groups.

    No surprise they can’t do the job. But that’s of no concern to the government. They couldn’t care less about their citizens.