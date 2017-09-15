Report: Man Arrested After Threatening To Attack School, ‘Kill All White People’

A Gretna, Louisiana man has been jailed after allegedly making threats against white people at a school Tuesday.

According to FOX8Live.com, Jacob Watson, a 22-year-old African-American male, “approached a woman and her grandchildren and threatened to kill all white people and then go to a nearby school and kill children.”

The man was caught by police later that evening and is being charged with two counts of “terrorizing.” – READ MORE