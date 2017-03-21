Report: Laptop With Trump Tower Floorplans Stolen From Secret Service Agent

Someone stole a laptop computer holding floorplan information for Trump Tower from a Secret Service agent’s vehicle in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police sources told the New York Daily News.

Law enforcement officials have been looking for the laptop, along with documents described to the Daily News as “sensitive” and an agent’s access key card, since they went missing. Other items pinched along with the laptop included coins and a black bag with the Secret Service logo on it. The bag and coins were later recouped.

Material on the laptop also included information on the Hillary Clinton email probe, Fox News reported.

The robber reportedly stepped out of a vehicle and took the laptop from the agent’s car that was parked in her residence’s driveway.

According to reports, the laptop is encrypted and authorities can wipe the hard drive remotely if necessary.

The New York Police Department is assisting the Secret Service in the search for the laptop, but one NYPD source said, “The Secret Service is very heavily involved and, citing national security, there’s very little we have on our side. … It’s a very big deal.”

(DAILY CALLER)

