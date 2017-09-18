Report: Kellogg Foundation Delivers a Dose of Leftism with Your Cereal

A new report reveals the shocking amount of money donated by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to left-wing, pro-socialist organizations in coordination with the Clintons and anti-American billionaire George Soros.

The extensive report by Capital Research (CR), a conservative watchdog minding non-profit organizations, shows a long history of leftism by the foundation created by the man who founded the Michigan-based breakfast giant, Kellogg’s. It also chronicles how far the foundation has drifted from its founder’s wishes.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is one of the largest, left-wing donors in the country, according to the report.

Indeed, the report points out that Martin Morse Wooster wrote that Kellogg himself complained about the “Socialist trend” in politics and “could not possibly have foreseen the way his organization would be used after his death to combat ‘white privilege,’ or assist groups like ‘La Raza.’” – READ MORE