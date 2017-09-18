True Pundit

Report: Kellogg Foundation Delivers a Dose of Leftism with Your Cereal

A new report reveals the shocking amount of money donated by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to left-wing, pro-socialist organizations in coordination with the Clintons and anti-American billionaire George Soros.

The extensive report by Capital Research (CR), a conservative watchdog minding non-profit organizations, shows a long history of leftism by the foundation created by the man who founded the Michigan-based breakfast giant, Kellogg’s. It also chronicles how far the foundation has drifted from its founder’s wishes.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is one of the largest, left-wing donors in the country, according to the report.

Indeed, the report points out that Martin Morse Wooster wrote that Kellogg himself complained about the “Socialist trend” in politics and “could not possibly have foreseen the way his organization would be used after his death to combat ‘white privilege,’ or assist groups like ‘La Raza.’” – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Its Sad Kelloggs used to be such a part of Americana and come to find out their Nothing but a Bunch of Liberal Commie Supporters and you wonder why Americans are No Longer Buying The Kelloggs Brand.. The BOYCOTT in My Household Will CONTINUE NO KELLOGGS PRODUCTS NOW OR EVER !!!

  • Patriot76

    Kellogg’s? Are they still in business? I stopped eating their products years ago, now I’m glad I did.

  • momprayn

    Just ten powerful Globalist corporations control almost all the food you buy…….

    Nestle, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Danone, General Mills, Associated British Foods, Kellogg’s, Mars, and Mondelez

    http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-04-17-just-10-powerful-globalist-corporations-control-almost-all-the-food-you-buy-and-consume.html

