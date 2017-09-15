True Pundit

Report: Kathy Griffin Trump ‘Beheading’ Photo Drawing Six-Figure Offers from Art Buyers

Posted on by
Offers for print photo copies of Kathy Griffin holding up the fake, bloody severed head of President Donald Trump have exceeded $100,000, TMZ reported Thursday.

Artist and photographer Tyler Shields, who took the infamous photo, has reportedly received over 1,000 offers from people interested in buying a print of his controversial image.

One art collector, the celebrity gossip site notes, offered Shields $150,000 for an original print. – READ MORE

