Report: Jared Kushner Helped Dem Senator Push Trump For DACA Amnesty

FOLLOW US!



A new report indicates that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner lobbied President Trump on behalf of Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin to influence Trump to keep DACA.

Reuters reports that Durbin “had multiple conversations with Jared Kushner and other top White House officials about how to protect young immigrants known as ‘Dreamers’ from deportation.”

Kushner was also reportedly “open to the idea of doing something to help” DACA recipients who came to the country illegally as minors.

Trump’s son-in-law has repeatedly faced speculation that he uses his White House post to push for more liberal policy and does not understand the Trump base’s concerns.

Kushner, the 36-year-old spouse of Ivanka Trump, has been tasked with a number of jobs in the White House like achieving peace in the Middle East, addressing the opioid epidemic, fixing the Department of Veterans Affairs, and criminal justice reform, along with other tasks.

Some reports have alleged that President Trump did not actually want to do away with DACA, but was pressured into doing so by senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Trump has ended DACA, but has given Congress six months to act on it, promising “no action” until then:

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].