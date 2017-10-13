Report: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Runs Secret Sites for Illegal Nuclear Development

WASHINGTON, DC – On Wednesday, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) released a new 52-page investigative report titled, “Iran’s Nuclear Core: Uninspected Military Sites” that purports to name four new military sites, and two headquarters where the Iranian regime is allegedly advancing its nuclear program, far from compliance.

These sites are not listed as approved under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran nuclear deal.

With the looming October 15 deadline, President Donald Trump must decide whether he will announce that Iran is complying and recertify the deal struck by the Obama administration or whether, based on information provided to him, he will decide the regime is cheating and decertify the historic deal.

The extensive ebook report provides a full picture of the Iranian regime’s weaponization program, which Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI’s Washington office, told Breitbart News “is at the core of their entire nuclear program.” – READ MORE