Report: Iran to ban U.S. citizens from entering their country following Trump’s executive order

Iran announced Saturday that they are banning United States citizens from traveling to their country in retaliation to President Donald Trump signing an executive order on Friday barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S., including Iran.

“While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the U.S. government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive U.S. limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted,” a spokesman for Tehran’s foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters. – READ MORE