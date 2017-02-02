Report: Iran Tested Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missile

BERLIN (Reuters) – Iran has tested a cruise missile called “Sumar” that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons in addition to test-firing a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday, German newspaper Die Welt reported Thursday, citing unspecified intelligence sources.

No comment was immediately available from Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency or from Iranian authorities. The newspaper said the Sumar cruise missile was built in Iran and traveled around 600 km in its first known successful test. – READ MORE