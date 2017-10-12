REPORT: Iran May Be Much Closer To A Nuke Than You Think

FOLLOW US!



Iran may be secretly pursuing a nuclear weapons program on military sites away from international inspectors, a new report by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) obtained by Fox News revealed Tuesday.

The 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by the President Barack Obama administration limits inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials to declared civilian sites at a moments notice. The IAEA can request access to military sites, but Iran is allowed nearly a month to prepare sites before their inspection. Critics note this may be enough time to conceal any nefarious activity.

President Donald Trump will likely de-certify the Iranian nuclear deal to Congress in the coming week triggering a 60 day review of its effect on U.S. national security. Critics of the deal in Congress could raise inspections of military sites as a requirement for the regime to stave off future sanctions. – READ MORE