Report: Intel Community Stonewalling Investigation Into Illegal Leaks

The intelligence community is stonewalling the investigation into who illegally leaked classified information about Trump associates to the press, lawmakers told Fox News.

“Our requests are simply not being answered,” one House Intelligence committee source told Fox News. “The agencies are not really helping at all and there is truly a massive web for us to try and wade through.”

A source in the Senate Intelligence Committee had a similar story.

“Any information that will help find the wide extent on the unmasking and surveillance is purposely not being provided,” the source said.

The NSA pushed back, issuing a statement that said, “Allegations that the National Security Agency is ‘withholding information’ from congressional intelligence committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election are categorically untrue.”

“NSA fully supports the committees’ work. We have already made available significant information in response to their requests, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the execution of their important responsibilities.”

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice reportedly requested the unmasking of Trump associates in raw intelligence reports. The associates’ names were then illegally leaked to the press.

President Trump has consistently argued that the “real story” is the investigation into the leaks — not the investigation into Russian election meddling.

