REPORT: In Private, Trump Says ‘Fake’ NBC Is ‘Run By Morons’

FOLLOW US!



A new report indicates that President Trump, aggravated by NBC’s reporting, has taken to calling the network “fake” and “run by morons.”

The Daily Beast reported Monday that according to a White House official, Trump thinks NBC is “run by morons,” and that “Trump regularly complains during the day and evenings about NBC as ‘fake’ and out to ‘get’ him in the ‘same way he [recently] did with CNN.’”

Trump has previously had tensions with CNN, once tweeting out a fake edited WWE gif of Trump tackling a man with a CNN logo for a head. – READ MORE