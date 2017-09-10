Report: Hope Hicks hires lawyer as Mueller expands Russia probe

Hope Hicks, who was recently named interim White House communications director, has reportedly hired an attorney amid the ongoing Russia-related investigation.

According to Politico, the 28-year-old has retained the services of lawyer Robert Trout whose well-respected background includes time in the Justice Department.

The move comes on the heels of a Washington Post report from Friday which notes Hicks is one of six current and former Trump administration officials special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is interested in speaking with about Russia’s efforts to sway the U.S. election.

