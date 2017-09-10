Report: Gary Cohn Could Be Bounced out of Trump White House

FOLLOW US!



Gary Cohn may not be Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser for much longer.

Cohn’s fraying relationship with the president is raising questions about how much longer the former Goldman Sachs executive will remain in his post, according to a report from Reuters citing “sources close to the White House.”

The Wall Street Journal reported, and Breitbart News confirmed, that Cohn had fallen out of the running to be nominated by Trump to be the successor to Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Cohn is reportedly on the outs with the president following his criticism in a Financial Times interview of Trump’s response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Reuters reported that Trump “hates him” and wanted to fire Cohn.

READ MORE: