Report Corroborates Sekulow: No Investigation Of Trump (VIDEO)

Robert Mueller, special counsel for the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has not yet decided to investigate President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, ABC’s senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas reports.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Mueller has expanded his probe to include the president’s conduct and has arranged interviews with senior administration officials to assess the nature of their own communications with Trump regarding the Russia investigation. Thomas’ reporting confirms those interview will take place, though he cautions Mueller has not yet decided to conduct a full-scale investigation and describes this stage of this inquiry as “preliminary.”

WATCH:

.@PierreTABC: Mueller has preliminary plans to speak to people in admin, but no decision yet for “full scale” investigation of Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/BXcv9OeYIK — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 18, 2017

“Now my sources are telling me that he’s begun some preliminary planning, plans to talk to some people in the administration, but he has not made that momentous decision to go for a full-scale investigation,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Jay Sekulow, one of the attorneys the president has retained to represent him in the investigation, told John Dickerson on “Face the Nation” that the president is not under investigation.

“The president is not and has not been under investigation.” he said.

