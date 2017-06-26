Report: CNN Imposing New Rules On Russia Coverage After Another Botched Story

Higher-ups at CNN are cracking down after another botched story regarding President Trump and Russia.

The network retracted and deleted a story late last week that claimed Anthony Scaramucci, who served on Trump’s transition team, was under FBI investigation for a meeting he had with a Russian executive. That story, which was based off of one unnamed congressional source, was false.

“No one should publish any content involving Russia without coming to me and Jason,” CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barbieri said in an email obtained by BuzzFeed. “This applies to social, video, editorial, and MoneyStream. No exceptions.” The “Jason” referred to in the email is a vice president at CNN, according to BuzzFeed.

CNN has had an oftentimes adversarial relationship with the Trump administration and the president has taken to referring to the network as “fake news.”

The network was forced to rewrite a story earlier this month that claimed former FBI Director James Comey would refute Trump’s claim that Comey had informed him three separate times that he was not the subject of an FBI investigation. In fact, Comey’s testimony confirmed Trump’s account. All four bylines, including that of anchor Jake Tapper and chief political analyst Gloria Borger, were originally removed from the rewritten story but were later added back in after an inquiry from The Daily Caller.

