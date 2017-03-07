Report Claims Muslim Brotherhood Is Creating ‘Parallel Society’ In Sweden

A new report from Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency claims the Muslim Brotherhood is creating a “parallel society” that threatens Swedish values.

The Muslim Brotherhood has been active in the country since the late 1970s, according to Magnus Norell, the main author of the government report. It has been able to grow and gain influence through immigration and by infiltrating organizations and political parties.

The report further claims there is an “established structure of values among the country’s political elite, which stipulate how as a citizen you should approach ‘minorities.’”

The report is the first of its kind and it sparked a large debate among theologists over its validity. Muslim organizations mentioned in the report also denounced it as false.

“There are a bunch of things [in the report] that lack any kind of source,” Frédéric Brusi, a religious history professor at Stockholm University, told public radio station SR. “It’s a huge mess of mix-ups between facts and opinion.”

The authors of the report said every piece of information in the report is backed by solid research.

“Had they smoked something before they read it? You just need to read the report,” Norell said in response to theologists. “If someone doesn’t accept this, there’s not much I can do about it. It’s proven.”

