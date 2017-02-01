Politics Security World
Report Claims Assad Suffered Stroke, Damascus Denies
Officials in Damascus have denied a flurry of regional news reports suggesting that dictator Bashar Assad is in serious condition, with some reports claiming he suffered a stroke while others suggesting an assassination attempt occurred.
Assad, the office of the presidency claimed, was “carrying on his duties quite normally.” The full statement, posted on Facebook in Arabic, stated that all reports claiming Assad was somehow incapacitated were false. – READ MORE