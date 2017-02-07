Report: Anti-Trump Protesters Blocked Ambulance Carrying Critically Ill Patient (VIDEO)

Anti-Trump protesters in New Haven, Connecticut this weekend blocked an ambulance from transporting a critically ill patient to the hospital, Fox61 reports local police as saying.

Approximately 100 to 200 people demonstrated against President Trump’s executive orders on immigration by blocking off Route 34 on Saturday, the Hartford Courant reports. The ambulance was among the vehicles blocked. State police said the EMTs had to perform an emergency medical procedure in the back of the ambulance due to the delay.

Video from the protest shows demonstrators chanting pro-amnesty slogans like “No hate! No wall! Sanctuary for all!” and pledging to “tear down this racist wall.”

WATCH:

Police arrested 67-year-old Norman Clement in connection with the protests, Fox61 reports.

Clement, one of the leaders of the protests, was hit with a handful of charges, including inciting a riot and reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian.

Attorney Patricia Kane, who is representing the protesters, blamed police for the ambulance’s blockage, telling Fox61 that the police didn’t inform the protesters that an emergency vehicle needed to pass through their blockade.

(DAILY CALLER)

