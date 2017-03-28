Report: Anthony Weiner And Huma Abedin Still Trying To Make It Work

Despite Anthony Weiner’s several sexting misadventures, his wife Huma Abedin is still trying to make it work with him.

According to the New York Post, “Huma has been working hard on her relationship with Anthony,” adding, “He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [Irving Place apartment] they share . . . If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn.”

“Both [his and her] families are hoping they will reconcile,” the Post also reported.

Anthony Weiner, whose sexting was first exposed in 2011 by Andrew Breitbart, was exposed again in 2013 for more sexual conversations.

Weiner was also caught last August for sending a photo of himself in his underwear to a woman with his child sleeping beside him in the photo.

For that, Abedin announced she was going to separate from her husband.

Allegations also surfaced last year that Weiner may have been having an online relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Finally, the emails referenced in James Comey’s letter to Congress in late October that may have changed the outcome of the election were found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

