Report: Alec Baldwin Has ‘Drink-Throwing Meltdown’ in New York City

Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin had a meltdown on the streets of New York City this week after a confrontation with the driver of an SUV, witnesses told the New York Post‘s Page Six.

A pedestrian observing the incident told the paper that he witnessed Baldwin arguing with a driver before throwing an “extra-large” drink into the street.

“Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV ‘a meatball’ and kept asking him and the passenger to get out,” the witness said. “Alec got out his phone and started videotaping them. They pulled away right after, and he took a pic of their license plate and threw his extra-large drink in the street. Then he just went on his angry way.” – READ MORE