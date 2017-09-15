True Pundit

Politics World

Rep. Rohrabacher asks for pardon of Julian Assange in return for evidence of no 2016 election meddling

Posted on by
WASHINGTON—A U.S. congressman contacted the White House this week trying to broker a deal that would end WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s U.S. legal troubles in exchange for what he described as evidence that Russia wasn’t the source of hacked emails published by the antisecrecy website during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The proposal made by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R., Calif.), in a phone call Wednesday with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, was apparently aimed at resolving the probe of WikiLeaks prompted by Mr. Assange’s publication of secret U.S. government documents in 2010 through a pardon or other act of clemency from President Donald Trump.

The possible “deal”—a term used by Mr. Rohrabacher during the Wednesday phone call—would involve a pardon of Mr. Assange or “something like that,” Mr. Rohrabacher said. In exchange, Mr. Assange would probably present a computer drive or other data-storage device that Mr. Rohrabacher said would exonerate Russia in the long-running controversy about who was the source of hacked and stolen material aimed at embarrassing the Democratic Party during the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher tried to broker a deal with the White House that would end WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s U.S. legal troubles in exchange for what he described as evidence exonerating Russia over email hacks.
  • yurlittledog2

    GOOD !! President Trump do this Now and Do Not Delay lets finally get to the Truth that has Been Hidden,Covered Up,Deleted,Acid Washed and Smashed With Hammers. Julian Knows who Leaked the Info SETH RICH lets get some Truth, Justice and A Hell of Alot Jail Sentences !!!

  • TheseTruths

    That all sounds good, but I think Pres. Trump has a lot to consider in such a deal. Many higher-ups in our government consider Assange to be a criminal for what he did, and Trump himself has spoken against Assange. Letting Assange off the hook would be a risky move politically. But I wish it would happen and that the DNC and Hillary and Obama would be implicated! The truth would be cleansing.

  • IMO

    This needs to happen fast before more people are found dead.

  • BeautifulAmerica

    Must be done as soon as possible.

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Pardon Assange for what?
    The man has committed no crime

  • Areminder

    Neither did Sheriff Joe. In today’s world that doesn’t seem to matter.

  • SuburbanMom

    Wow! If the IC is tapping the congressman’s and General Kelly’s phone, then leaking to the WaPo, that’s very disturbing.