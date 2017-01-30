Politics
Rep. John Lewis and Top Aide Hit With Ethics Complaint
A watchdog group is asking congressional ethics officials to investigate Rep. John Lewis (D., Ga.) and his chief of staff over apparent violations of House ethics rules, according to a letter released on Monday.
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust’s letter is asking the Office of Congressional Ethics to probe Lewis chief of staff Michael Collins’ dual roles in the congressman’s Washington office and as the treasurer for his 2016 reelection campaign. – READ MORE