True Pundit

Rep. Dennis Ross flies into Hurricane Irma with Hurricane Hunters

Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., took part in a flight through Hurricane Irma Florida on Friday with meteorologists to collect data on the storm.

The Florida lawmaker traveled on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter WP-3 aircraft to “better understand the process behind bringing Floridians and all Americans accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts when they need it most.”

He posted some photos of his trip on Twitter.

