True Pundit

Rep. Dennis Ross flies into Hurricane Irma with Hurricane Hunters

Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., took part in a flight through Hurricane Irma Florida on Friday with meteorologists to collect data on the storm.

The Florida lawmaker traveled on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter WP-3 aircraft to “better understand the process behind bringing Floridians and all Americans accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts when they need it most.”

He posted some photos of his trip on Twitter.

He also called on Florida residents to heed officials' calls to stay apprised of the storm.
