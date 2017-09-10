True Pundit

Politics Science Security
Rep. Dennis Ross flies into Hurricane Irma with Hurricane Hunters
Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., took part in a flight through Hurricane Irma Florida on Friday with meteorologists to collect data on the storm.
The Florida lawmaker traveled on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter WP-3 aircraft to “better understand the process behind bringing Floridians and all Americans accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts when they need it most.”
He posted some photos of his trip on Twitter.
Rep. Ross Returns from #HurricaneIrma inspection on @NOAA Hurricane Hunter: https://t.co/uKU2Uk8Cax@FlyLakeland pic.twitter.com/kLejKzzFXy
— Dennis Ross (@RepDennisRoss) September 8, 2017
READ MORE:
Washington Examiner