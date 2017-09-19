True Pundit

Rep. Chris Collins: Trump’s sense of humor will be refreshing for ‘stuffy’ UN diplomats

FOLLOW US!



A day after President Trump nicknamed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man,” a Republican lawmaker says he thinks the president’s sense of humor will help lighten the mood among “stuffy” diplomats at the United Nations.

“The president does have a sense of humor. ‘Rocket man,’ I thought, poking at Kim Jong Un in a pretty funny way to get under his skin,” Rep. Chris Collins said on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday.

When asked if Trump’s comments establish “the stature” the president wants at his first UN General Assembly this week, Collins said “most” of the diplomats in the room “are pretty stuffy.” – READ MORE