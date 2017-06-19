True Pundit

Rep. Chris Collins: ‘I Will Be Carrying’ Handgun at Future Public Events

Rep. Chris Collins (R., N.Y.) told WKBW-TV on Wednesday that he will carry his 9-millimeter handgun at future public events.

Hours before the interview, a gunman who police identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill. opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for the bipartisan congressional charity baseball game, wounding several people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.).

Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon

 

