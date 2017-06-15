Rep Brooks: ‘No, I’m Not Changing My Position’ On Second Amendment

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks remains committed to upholding the Second Amendment in the wake of Wednesday’s attack on a congressional baseball practice.

Brooks was on the scene of the attack and assisted House Majority Whip Steve Scalise after he was shot in the hip during the attack. Brooks told CNN that he used his belt as a tourniquet. “We had nothing but baseball bats to fight back against a rifle with,” he lamented.

“We’re not going to get rid of freedom of speech because some people say some really ugly things that hurt each others feelings,” Brooks said when asked if he would change his position on “the gun situation in America.” “These rights are there to protect Americans, and while each of them has a negative aspect to them, they are fundamental to our being the greatest nation in world history.”

Rep. Mo Brooks was asked the inevitable gun control question. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/MKPw5HgXtL

— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 14, 2017

“So no, I’m not changing my position on any of the rights we enjoy as Americans,” Brooks declared.

